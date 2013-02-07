Stage 3 canceled at Tour Méditerranéen

Lars Boom (Blanco) dons the leader's jersey at Tour Méditerranéen after winning the stage 2 time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Tour Méditerranéen organisers announced today that Friday's third stage from Marseille to Saint Rémy de Provence has been canceled.

"There are logistical problems beyond our control," said the race organisation.

According to La Provence, Friday's parcours in the finishing locale of Saint Rémy de Provence couldn't be secured and after failing to find an alternate route, the stage had to be canceled.

Lars Boom (Blanco Pro Cycling) took over the Tour Méditerranéen leader's jersey today after winning stage 2, a 24km time trial from Cap d'Agde to Sète featuring a 15 percent climb in the route's finale. Boom leads Maxime Monfort (RadioShack Leopard) by 22 seconds and Anthony Roux (FDJ) by 36 seconds on general classification.

Racing will resume on Saturday with a 151km stage from Rousset to Toulon. With a mountain finish atop Mont Faron at the stage's conclusion, the Tour Méditerranéen's general classification winner will likely be decided. Racing concludes on Sunday with a 192km stage from Bandol to Grasse.