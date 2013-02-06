Andy Schleck quits the Tour Méditerranéen

Image 1 of 3 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) was taking a relaxed approach to the start of Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Matthew Busche and Andy Schleck at the start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) begins his year at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Andy Schleck failed to finish stage one of the Tour Méditerranéen after being dropped after 104km of the stage won by Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol).

The troubled Luxembourger is suffering with a respiratory problem according to his RadioShack Leopard team but hopes to recover and race again in time for the Tour du Haut-Var (February 16-17).

"This morning I already had breathing problems. Instead of getting better, it just got worse during the race because of the cold and the wind," Schleck said in a press release.

"I didn't want to abandon out of respect for the fans and the organization, but also because I need this competition. After the Tour Down Under I felt I was in a good way and I was really looking forward to this race. I am now sicker than I was before. I need to let my body recover and I hope I can resume training as soon as possible. In theory my race program will not change."

Schleck fractured his pelvis during the time trial stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in early June. He missed the Tour de France and hardly raced for the rest of the 2012 season, completing only 28 days of racing in the whole season. He is determined to bounce back and be a contender at the Tour de France in July but has not finished a race since last year's Liege-Bastogne-Liege after also quitting the Tour of Beijing last October and the Tour Down Under in January.

