SRAM set to issue recall of aftermarket 12-speed road shifters

SRAM has announced a recall for aftermarket 12 Speed AXS Red, Force, Rival and Apex shift/brake levers that were produced before July 1, 2023. The recall is in coordination with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada.

After spotting a few rumblings online, a PDF SRAM service information bulletin for retailers was then shared on the WeightWeenies forum detailing the recall. Cyclingnews understands that SRAM retail partners have also received emails regarding the recall, which follows on from the huge Shimano crankset recall last month.

The specific issue that has prompted the recall is described in the service bulletin as:

"Excess threadlock on the shift-brake lever clamp bolt may result in the clamp not being tightened despite reaching recommended bolt torque. This may result in a shifter-brake lever which moves on the handlebar. If it moves during riding, it can cause a crash due to loss of control."

A list of all involved part numbers has been supplied by SRAM (Image credit: Sram)

Not all SRAM 12-speed levers appear to be affected by the recall. The service bulletin provided by the brand explains that levers on complete bicycles are not affected.

"Shift levers on bicycles either assembled/checked prior to delivery or installed by the retailer are not involved in this action."

The affected units are specifically "unsold aftermarket shift-brake levers only," covering Red, Force, Rival and Apex models.

At this stage, it's unclear whether aftermarket units that have already been sold will also be recalled. Clarity regarding these will come prior to the recall announcement, Cyclingnews understands.

Retailers with affected units are instructed to "conduct a stock sweep and quarantine all involved products," before replacing the shifter clamp bolt using kit number 11.7018.089.000 and scrapping the original bolt.

Cyclingnews has reached out to SRAM for comment.