Squads coming together for worlds team time trial

Image 1 of 3 Team Belkin in formation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Saxo Tinkoff in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Mtn Qhubeka out on course (Image credit: Sirotti)

MTN Qhubeka has announced that four South African riders will take to the start house for the team time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on September 22.

South African national ITT champion Jay Thomson will lead the team, along with Bradley Potgieter , Martin Wesemann and Johann van Zyl. Lithuanian Four-time Lithuanian ITT champion Ignatas Konovalovas and German Martin Reimer round out the team.

MTN Qhubeka was the first team away in last year's championships, finishing 23rd, over three-and-a-half minutes down on the winning time of Omega Pharma – QuickStep.

The Saxo-Tinkoff team is likely to change with the squad of Daniele Bennati, Manuele Boaro, Matteo Tossato, Michel Mørkøv and Nicolas Roche needing to find a replacement for the injured Michael Rogers.

The Australian crashed during the Brussels Cycling Classic at the weekend and has been unable to ride on the road since, restricted to the home trainer. Rogers, also listed in the Australian long list, said he will make a decision on competing in coming days.

Meantime, Lars Boom will miss riding for the Belkin in the team time trial due to the impending birth of his second child.

Boom rode for the Rabobank squad at last year's championships in Valkenburg.

According to De Telegraaf, the team's current line-up of Tom Leezer, Jos van Emden, Maarten Tjallingii, Wilco Kelderman, Rick Flens, Stef Clement and Robert Wagner will be reduced to six.

