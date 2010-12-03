Sprinter Chicchi to lead Quick Step Down Under

Image 1 of 2 Race leader Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) added to his GC advantage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Germany's Gerald Ciolek (Milram) celebrates his win in Emmen, Netherlands. (Image credit: Unipublic)

Quick Step is sending two sprinters to the Tour Down Under, with Francesco Chicchi looking to repeat his victory from 2009. Newcomer Gerald Ciolek will also look for his chances in his debut with both the team and the Australian race.

"Chicchi is no stranger to the Santos Tour Down Under having competed here in 2009 and winning the final stage of the race," said Race Director, Mike Turtur.

"It will be interesting to see 'The Sheriff' returning to the race next year with his new team Quick Step, which he last rode for in 2006." The Italian, who is transferring over from Team Liquigas, got his nickname due to his love of western movies.

Chicchi, who had seven wins last season, will take on the other top sprinters in the peloton including defending champion Andre Greipel, Mark Cavendish, and Tyler Farrar.

Ciolek, 24, is joining Quick Step after two years at Team Milram. "Ciolek is a promising and talented rider who won the German National Championship road race at the tender age of 18, making him the youngest rider to do so," Turtur said.

Quick Step for the Santos Tour Down Under: Francesco Chicchi, Gerald Ciolek, Julien Vermote, Marco Bandiera, Addy Engels, Francesco Reda, and Davide Malacarne