Chicchi signs with Quick Step

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) winds down after his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Francesco Chicchi is reported to have signed a deal with Quick Step. According to Sportwereld, the Liquigas sprinter is set to leave the Italian squad and return to Patrick Lefevere's outfit, for which he rode for in 2006.

Chicchi has seven victories to his name this season, including stage wins in the Tours of Qatar and California. The 2002 U23 world champion has accounted for many victories in week-long stage races throughout his career and could also be used as a lead-out man for Tom Boonen.

Chicchi's arrival coincides with the probable departure of Wouter Weylandt from Quick Step. Another good sprinter Lefevere has shown interest in is Sébastien Chavanel, the brother of Tour de France stage winner Sylvain.