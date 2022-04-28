Speculation rockets over possible summer racing return for Egan Bernal

Rumours that Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) may return to racing this summer have begun to multiply after the Colombian doctor who treated the rider following his life-threatening crash claimed that Bernal was “cured”.

Bernal suffered a fractured vertebrae, fractured right femur, fractured right patella, chest trauma, punctured lung and several fractured ribs in the 60kph training crash on January 24th, but has been making a promising recovery.

According to Colombian radio station Caracol.com.co, Dr. Gustavo Uriza told a medical conference that “120 days after his crash, I think that Egan could return to training and competing again in good condition. But that’s up to his coaches to give him the green light.” He added that Bernal’s vertebrae are healed, as are his ribs.

Some quick maths by reporters fuelled speculation about a potential return for the Ineos Grenadiers rider to racing as soon as late May and in time, therefore, for the 2022 Tour de France.

And a report published in La Gazzetta dello Sport on Thursday said that Bernal, who is due to return to Europe this Saturday, claims that he is now training up to four hours in a single session and that he could make a come back at the end of July or in August.

“I hope I will be riding again this weekend,” Bernal said during the medical conference, according to Caracol. “I’ll land, get off the plane and the first thing I’ll do is get on my bike.”

However, Cyclingnews understands that a potential date for a return to racing for Bernal is not currently a topic of discussion inside Ineos Grenadiers.