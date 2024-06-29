Jan Hirt taken down by spectator's bag, breaks teeth before Tour de France opener in hit to Evenepoel's climbing support

By
published

Fans flood team area before start of stage 1 in Florence, key domestique for Evenepoel goes down but starts stage

Jan Hirt
Jan Hirt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crashes are unfortunately commonplace at the Tour de France but the first of the 2024 edition came even before the start of the opening stage in Florence, as Jan Hirt (Soudal Quick-Step) hit the deck and broke his teeth after getting caught on a spectator's bag. 

Organisers reportedly lost control at the Grand Départ in Tuscany, where spectators bypassed barriers and found their way into the team area. The commotion caused riders to have to part big crowds en route from sign-on back to their team buses, where Hirt caught his handlebars on the bag of a fan and fell onto his face.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.