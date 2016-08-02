Specialized unveils Olympic Torch paint scheme
Heat will cause paint job to change colour
Specialized has unveiled a new paint scheme that will be used on the bikes and helmet of their athletes at the Olympic Games.
“Almost 3000 years ago, the pinnacle of sport was celebrated with fire. Today, we honor the Gods of Sport by bringing the flame back to competition. Spark the torch once again with this limited edition collection of fiery bikes and gear,” read the introduction to a press release issued by Specialized.
Named the Torch in honour of the Olympic movement, it is designed to change colour under certain heat conditions. At 22 degrees Celsius, it will slowly change from red to bright yellow - as demonstrated in the video below. The paint job will be applied to the Amira (below), the S-Works Tarmac, the S-Works Epic FSR mountain bike and Evade helmet.
Riders who will be riding the special edition paint scheme include Vincenzo Nibali and Lizzie Armitstead, in the men's and women's road races, while Peter Sagan will race the Epic as he competes in the mountain bike event.
