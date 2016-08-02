Trending

Specialized unveils Olympic Torch paint scheme

Heat will cause paint job to change colour

Image 1 of 7

(Image credit: Specialized)
Image 2 of 7

The S-Works Tarmac after the full change to yellow

The S-Works Tarmac after the full change to yellow
(Image credit: Specialized)
Image 3 of 7

Specialized Amira as it changes colour from red to yellow

Specialized Amira as it changes colour from red to yellow
(Image credit: Specialized)
Image 4 of 7

The Specialized Amira before the colour begins to change

The Specialized Amira before the colour begins to change
(Image credit: Specialized)
Image 5 of 7

Specialized S-Works Epic FSR gets the Torch treatment

Specialized S-Works Epic FSR gets the Torch treatment
(Image credit: Specialized)
Image 6 of 7

The colour starts changing on the Specialized S-Works Evade as heat is applied

The colour starts changing on the Specialized S-Works Evade as heat is applied
(Image credit: Specialized)
Image 7 of 7

The Specialized S-Works Tarmac

The Specialized S-Works Tarmac
(Image credit: Specialized)

Specialized has unveiled a new paint scheme that will be used on the bikes and helmet of their athletes at the Olympic Games.

Related Articles

Vincenzo Nibali's Tour de France Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Specialized Venge ViAS Disc joins the aero range

Specialized confirmed as Bora-Hansgrohe bicycle sponsor with three-year deal

“Almost 3000 years ago, the pinnacle of sport was celebrated with fire. Today, we honor the Gods of Sport by bringing the flame back to competition. Spark the torch once again with this limited edition collection of fiery bikes and gear,” read the introduction to a press release issued by Specialized.

Named the Torch in honour of the Olympic movement, it is designed to change colour under certain heat conditions. At 22 degrees Celsius, it will slowly change from red to bright yellow - as demonstrated in the video below. The paint job will be applied to the Amira (below), the S-Works Tarmac, the S-Works Epic FSR mountain bike and Evade helmet.

Riders who will be riding the special edition paint scheme include Vincenzo Nibali and Lizzie Armitstead, in the men's and women's road races, while Peter Sagan will race the Epic as he competes in the mountain bike event.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.