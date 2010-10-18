Specialized takes the Highroad with HTC

The Specialized bikes await the Saxo Bank riders (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Three major road teams will use Specialized’s equipment in 2011, following the announcement it will supply bikes for Team HTC-Highroad’s men’s and women’s teams from next season. Specialized will replace Scott as the bike supplier at Bob Stapleton’s ProTour squad, with Scott already announced as the supplier for ProTour hopeful Pegasus Racing.

HTC-Highroad’s men’s squad will use the company’s S-Works Tarmac, S-Works Roubaix and the Shiv TT throughout the season while the women’s team will use the Amira road bike and the same time trial model as the men. Both teams will use helmets from the Specialized range.

“We are thrilled by this foundational partnership with the iconic global cycling brand of Specialized,” said Stapleton. “Our partnership is focused not only on athletic success but also on developing superior products and promoting cycling as a part of a healthy lifestyle for the more than 160 million enthusiasts in Europe and the USA alone.”

Specialized renewed its deal with the Astana squad last week and will also supply Bjarne Riis’ Saxo Ban-SunGuard outfit again in 2011. The pairing with Team HTC-Highroad was described as a “multi-year partnership beginning in 2011”, but no set period for the deal has been announced.

Specialized’s Mike Sinyard was enthusiastic when speaking about the new partnership with the American squad. “I’ve always respected Bob (Stapleton) and the teams he has built,” said Sinyard. “Our organizations have a lot in common: Their team headquarters is just down the road from ours, both crews focus on riders’ needs first, and we’ve both achieved great results that are fueled by the love of cycling. High Road will drive us hard to continually improve our bikes and helmets, and we’ll deliver the best materials in the world to help them win races.

“We are especially excited about the HTC-Highroad women’s team, which is every bit as strong and successful as the men’s squad,” added Sinyard. “Through close work with these top-tier riders, we can continue to grow and improve the performance and fit of our women’s bikes and equipment.”