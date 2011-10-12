Southeast Bike Expo slated for February 2012

Southeast Bike Expo's temporary logo (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

A new bike industry expo is coming to the southeastern United States early in 2012. The Southeast Bike Expo will happen on February 25-26, 2012, in Georgia.

In its inaugural year, the outdoor expo will focus on mountain biking, although it may expand to include road bike products in the future. Based at the Georgia International Horse Park in the Conyers, Georgia, site of the 1996 Olympic Games cross country race, the expo will be open to consumers as well as industry personnel and will include access to onsite trails, so attendees can demo bikes and other products.

Companies including the likes of Trek, Specialized, GT, Niner, Felt, Colnago and Look are expected to be there with demo fleets while others such as Thomson, Cane Creek, Stan's Notubes, Yakima, Camelbak, Saris/Cycleops, GoPro, Garmin and Timex will likely be showing their products.

A feature of this particular expo that may appeal to mountain bikers is a three-hour night light test event on Saturday, February 25 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Night light companies will be on hand with demo lighting systems for riders to test firsthand.

The expo will be open to consumers and industry personnel and will cost $20 per person for the entire weekend. Admission is limited to 5,000 people, and a portion of the collected fees will go to support the International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA).

The new expo joins the likes of other expos open to consumers, including Outerbike, Eurobike, National Hand Made Bike Show and the Philly Bike Expo.

For more information, visit the Southeast Bike Expo's Facebook page.