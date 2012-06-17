Saalfelden Leogang ready to host 2012 Worlds

Image 1 of 3 Greg Minnaar races in Leogang (Image credit: Saalfelden Leogang) Image 2 of 3 The 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Logo (Image credit: Saalfelden Leogang) Image 3 of 3 Danny Hart races in Leogang (Image credit: Saalfelden Leogang)

Austria's Saalfelden Leogang will host the UCI Mountain Bike & Trials World Championships from August 31 through September 9. The area is ready to host the event and is selling tickets online.

Since the UCI announced in 2010 that the 2012 Worlds would take place there, Saalfelden Leogang has undergone plenty of developments. The whole area is busy preparing, organizing, building, shaping and testing "like there is no tomorrow" according to race organizers.

In less than three months, the world's best will converge on Saalfelden Leogang. Those expected to race for world titles are riders such as Julien Absalon, Nino Schurter, Gunn-Rita Dahle, Brian Lopes, Danny Hart, Aaron Gwin, Greg Minnaar, Steve Peat, Rachel & Gee Atherton and Michal Prokop, just to name a few.

For the first time, the UCI is splitting the mountain bike World Championships over two weekends. Four cross and downhill gravity events start August 31 while cross country-related events happen over the next weekend. It will be the first time the UCI holds a cross country eliminator world championship.

Saalfelden Leogang is perfectly set up and looking forward to its biggest bike event ever. "We're ready for great sport here in Saalfelden Leogang. We successfully expanded our already existing infrastructure. Also we got a lot of support from volunteers to make this event an unforgettable show so we are really looking forward to the World Championships," said Kornel Grundner, head of organization of the world championships. "Considering the big names we will see and the very moderate ticket prizes, we expect great support from the mountain bike community."

Day tickets will cost 10 euros and are available online at www.saalfeldenleogang2012.at/de/wm-info/tickets/.

For more information, visit www.saalfeldenleogang2012.at/de/.

The preliminary timetable for the 2012 Mountain Bike Worlds is below.

Friday, August 31

6.30 pm Men and Women 4X Qualifying Round

Saturday, September 1

11:00 am to 3:00 pm Downhill Official Timed Session

6:30 pm Men and Women 4X World Championships

Sunday, September 2

10:30 am Women Juniors and Men Juniors Downhill World Championships

1:00 pm Women Elite Downhill World Championships

2:00 pm Men Elite Downhill World Championships

Tuesday, September 4

9:30 am - 1:30 pm Men Juniors Trials Semi-finals 26"

1:45 pm - 6:15 pm Men Elite Trials Semi-finals 20"

Wednesday, September 5

9:30 am - 1:30 pm Men Juniors Trials Semi-finals 26"

10:00 am - 2:00 pm Women Trials World Championships

3:00 pm - 7:00 pm Men Elite Trials Semi-finals 26"

Thursday, September 6

5:00 pm Cross country Team Relay World Championships

7:00 - 8:45 pm Men Juniors Trials 20" World Championships

9:00 pm - 10:45 pm Men Elite Trials 20" World Championships

Friday, September 7

11:00 am Women Under 23 Cross country World Championships

2:00 pm Men Under 23 Cross country World Championships

5:00 pm Women Juniors Cross country World Championships

7:00 pm - 8:45 pm Men Juniors Trials 26" World Championships

9:00 pm - 10:45 pm Men Elite Trials 26" World Championships

Saturday, September 8

9:00 am Men Juniors Cross country World Championships

11:00 am Women Elite Cross country World Championships

2:00 pm Men Elite Cross country World Championships

Sunday, September 9

2:00 pm Cross Country Eliminator World Championships