Sørensen won't let Clenbuterol cases change his eating habits

Daniel Moreno (2nd, Caisse d'Epargne), Chris Anker Sørensen (1st, Saxo Bank) and Ivan Santaromita (3rd, Liquigas) (Image credit: AFP)

The recent number of doping cases involving Clenbuterol said to come from contaminated meat won't cause Chris Anker Sørensen to change his eating habits. The Danish Saxo Bank-SunGard rider will continue eating steaks.

Alberto Contador was cleared by the Spanish cycling federation on the doping charges, but others have not been so lucky. Li Fuyu was given a two-year ban and Alessandro Cobo was given one-year suspension, among others, with all of them claiming to have eaten contaminated food.

“I will still go to a restaurant when I want and I will also order a steak if I feel like it," Sørensen told the Ritzau news agency.

“It would be a little like putting your life on standby if it is something you must go and think about, though it certainly has been a frustrating situation for Contador and others.”

The 26-year-old won't automatically eat every piece of beef he sees, though.

“If I'm outside of Europe, I will think more about it, and I will also consider a second time if I want to buy the steak from Argentina, located in a supermarket refrigerated display.”

“It would be crazy if it came to a point where you'll have to save a corner of each steak you eat in order to reject doping accusations. But people will still eat steak.”