Soren Kragh Andersen extends with Sunweb through 2022

Image 1 of 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Soren Kragh Andersen lifts the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Soren Kragh Andersen leads Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sunweb announced Monday at their Cobblestone Classics Press Meeting that they have come to an agreement to extend Søren Kragh Andersen's contract for an additional two seasons. Kragh Andersen was already under contract with the team until 2020 and so the two-year extension will take him through the end of 2022.

"I'm super happy to extend my contract with the team," Kragh Andersen said in a team press release. "Team Sunweb and I are a good match – they really believe in me and I think this is a good place for me to develop in the future.

"There is still lots of space for me to see where my capabilities can take us together. When I got the offer from the team I was really happy to continue working with them for a few more years and become a long-term Team Sunweb member."

Kragh Andersen joined the team in 2016 and has progressed in the last four seasons. He had stage wins at the Tour of Oman, Tour de Suisse and won Paris-Tours. This year, he had a near-GC win at the Tour of Algarve, finishing second to overall winner Tadej Podacar (UAE Team Emirates).

"Søren has been with us for three full years with this being his fourth season at Team Sunweb," the team's coach Marc Reef. "From the start it turned out to be a great fit with Søren, not only as a rider but as a person as well, as he is a big team player with a range of qualities both on and off the bike.

"With a balanced program we're seeing him steadily develop in his career and as a rider that can take the role as leader in the finales of different classics.

"He's also capable of riding for strong TT results and aiding in the team discipline too, while managing to ably support our GC leaders and going for a result himself in certain stage races. He’s a real team player and always gives his all for the goal."