Soler escapes serious injury following training crash

Mauricio Soler (Barloworld) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mauricio Soler says he is sore but otherwise fine, following his road accident earlier in the week. The Caisse d'Epargne rider was hit head-on by a car while training near his home in Ramiriqui, Colombia.

“I'm very sore, as the impact was very hard,” the 27-year-old told the Colombian website eltiempo.com. He said he tried to avoid the car, but could not.

Soler also added, “I was saved but my bicycle and helmet were destroyed.”

He is to stop riding for five days to recover and undergo physical therapy at the Ramiriqui Medical Centre, but insisted it wouldn't slow him down in his season preparations. “I will stop for a few days, but I'll have time to recover. I am looking for my best form in the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.”