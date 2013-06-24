Sojasun select all French team for Tour de France

Image 1 of 2 Saur-Sojasun pose for their team photo at the start of Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol)

Team Sojasun has named nine French riders to tackle the Tour de France. Jonathan Hivert, who has taken three of the team's four season victories, is on the team, and two riders will make their grand tour debut.

Hivert won the overall title in the Etoile de Besseges in February, and also has two stage wins at the Vuelta a Andalucia to his credit. Most recently he finished second overall at the Tour de Luxembourg.

Maxime Mederal and Alexis Vuillermoz will be riding the Tour for the first time. “The composition of this team was based on the level of form and competitiveness of the riders,” team manager Stephane Heulot told the AFP news agency. “They know that the Tour is not a pleasure trip and that they will be held accountability to their teammates who were not selected."

Cofidis announced Guillaume Levarlet as the ninth rider on their line-up, having preferred to wait until after the French championships to do so. Manager Yvon Sanquer indicated that he had also been considering naming Adrian Petit, but instead decided to save the youngster for the Vuelta a Espana.

Sojasun for the Tour de France: Anthony Delaplace (Fra), Julien El Farès (Fra), Brice Feillu (Fra), Jonathan Hivert (Fra), Cyril Lemoine (Fra), Jean-Marc Marino (Fra), Julien Simon (Fra), Maxime Mederel (Fra), Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)

Cofidis for the Tour de France: Yoann Bagot (Fra), Jérôme Coppel (Fra), Egoitz Garcia (Spa), Christophe Le Mével (Fra), Guillaume Levarlet (Fra), Luis Angel Maté (Fra), Rudy Molard (Fra), Dani Navarro (Spa), Rein Taaramae (Est)