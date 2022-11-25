Soet opens up about struggle with anorexia in farewell message to pro cycling

Aafke Soet has announced that she has retired from professional cycling and is set to become an ambassador for (W)eetwatjedoet (opens in new tab), an organisation specialising in eating behaviours in high-level sports.

In a farewell message posted to Instagram on Thursday, the 25-year-old Dutch cyclist opened up about her personal struggle with anorexia and urged athletes to learn about disordered eating, to build awareness, particularly in the elite sports community, and to ask for help.

"I quit cycling and this is (one of the reasons) why: First, I didn’t feel the need to let you know I’ve quit cycling, because, although I had some successes, last year I wasn’t racing often. Just one of many riders riding a bike," Aafke Soet wrote.

"Now, I am writing this farewell because I want to speak up. I have been too long ashamed of something that I had to deal with. Something that probably ruined my chances of having a successful career. Something, I hope, nobody has to experience, but sadly is very common in cycling and the society we live in today.

"I have suffered from anorexia. I have had an eating disorder for approximately five years, which went up and down, but the destructive thoughts were always there."

After leaving the junior ranks, Soet began her pro racing career in 2017 with the successful development team Parkhotel Valkenburg. She spent three seasons with WNT-Rotor, which is now Ceratizit-WNT, before making the jump up to the Women's WorldTour with Jumbo-Visma in 2021 and 2022.

She revealed that she struggled with an eating disorder for much of her professional cycling career but also noted that she wasn't alone and that some of her colleagues within the peloton faced similar struggles with mental health, body image, and disordered eating behaviours.

"When I was finally able to ease my mind, I could see things more clearly again... I was saddened by the fact that many colleagues suffered too. Suffer from having unhealthy and unhappy thoughts, desiring unhealthy body and performance ideals and having to deal with body dysmorphia," Soet wrote.

"Therefore, I am turning to you. Look around and be aware! Dare to speak up, dare to ask questions and dare to ask for help! Above all, you never ever know what someone is silently going through. Most of the time, you don’t see when somebody is struggling mentally.

"The biggest gift you can give is your kindness, time and love."

Soet confirmed that she is no longer struggling with an eating disorder but wanted to open up about her experiences in the hope that her story will help others who might be in a similar situation.

"I am happy that I can say now: 'I am recovered' and finally can see how beautiful life is. I sincerely wish that for everybody who is struggling. Therefore, I decided to share my story with you and with the world of cycling and elite sport," Soet wrote.

"In 2023, I will become a proud ambassador of the (W)eetwatjedoet project that battles against eating disorders in sports and fights for healthy performance. I am looking forward to putting my energy, creativity and recovered positivity into joining their mission."