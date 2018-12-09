Snow stops second day at North Carolina Grand Prix

Image 1 of 5 Snow covers the course for the North Carolina Grand Prix (Image credit: North Carolina Cyclo-Cross Facebook) Image 2 of 5 Snow covers the course for the North Carolina Grand Prix (Image credit: North Carolina Cyclo-Cross Facebook) Image 3 of 5 Snow covers the course for the North Carolina Grand Prix (Image credit: North Carolina Cyclo-Cross Facebook) Image 4 of 5 Lily Williams wins the opening day at the North Carolina Grand Prix (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 5 of 5 Kerry Werner wins a cold and wet North Carolina Grand Prix opener (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

The second day of the North Carolina Grand Prix has fallen victim to winter storm 'Diego', as organisers were forced to cancel the racing in the face of heavy snow that covered the course and crippled the area.

"Due to main roads not being cleared, the advisement of Emergency Management Services, completely unrideable course conditions, and concern for the safety (and fun) of everyone involved, we've decided that it is in everyone's best interest and safety to cancel," organisers of the UCI C2 races posted on Facebook early Sunday morning.

"This event is covered by USAC insurance, so refunds for pre-registered riders for Sunday's race will be covered," organisers wrote. "Series overall awards will be calculated and distributed shortly! Stay safe, stay warm, be smart!"

The North Carolina Grand Prix, which featured two C2 races over Saturday and Sunday, was one of the final rounds of USA Cycling's Pro CX calendar, which concludes this weekend at the Ruts 'n' Guts race in Tulsa Oklahoma.

Winter storm Diego has hit the eastern seaboard of the US hard, forcing airlines to cancel more than 1,000 flights. It is expected to continue through Monday, with schools already announcing cancellations. More than 50,000 people are without power.

Saturday's races in North Carolina were also hit by snow and cold weather, but they were able to go forward. Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) took the Elite men's win ahead of Cooper Willsey (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) and Gunnar Holmgren (Hardwood Next Wave Cycling). In the women's race, Lily Williams (The Pony Shop) beat Erica Zaveta (Garneau-Easton) and Emma Swartz (Trek Factory Racing CX).

After this weekend's racing, the best in the US will head to Louisville, Kentucky, for the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships December 11-16.