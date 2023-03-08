Snow, mud, hail - 2023 Shasta Gravel Hugger race gallery
Brennan Wertz repeats as men's open champion while newcomer Nadia Gontova scores women's title
Snow, mud, hail, sunshine and freezing temperatures were part of the menu for the 2023 Shasta Gravel Hugger in northern California on March 4. Brennan Wertz returned to recapture another overall men’s title at the 100-mile Full Hug race, while Nadia Gontova claimed the title in the Open Women’s division.
Because of cold weather and snow in northern California in a forecast a week before the event, race organisers moved the start time on Saturday from 9 a.m. local time to 11 a.m., and two dirt sections, East Louis Jeep Trail and Townsend Road were removed from the main course. By race day, the thermometer would barely rise above the freezing mark.
All three courses, 100-mile Full Hug, 62-mile ‘Half Hug and a 34-mile ‘Handshake’, were marked, giving riders a bonus since a fresh layer of snow did fall from heavy skies in Montague at the start, making conditions slippery on the gravel sectors but leaving the pavement just wet.
Now in its fourth edition, the Shasta Gravel Hugger has gained traction for breathtaking views and a challenging route that navigates around the Shasta Valley on a mix of surfaces around Mount Shasta. The 100-mile route presented 10 gravel sectors comprising half the course, including two major climbs totalling 4,700 feet.
Gontova, the British Columbia resident and last year’s Provincial road champion, didn’t find much sunshine in her trip to California, but a victory in her first race of the season was a bright start.
She finished in a time of 4:25:20, good for 19th overall in the 100-mile race. Sarah Flamm put in the extra kick for second in the women’s division, holding off third-placed Rebecca Fahringer by 15 seconds. The pair finished nine minutes behind Gontova.
“The course had everything from deep snow and mud to sunshine and hail. I had such a fun day racing on the rolling gravel hills and enjoying the unique snowy scenery. After a long solo effort, it felt good to get on the top step. I can’t wait for more gravel events to mix it up this season,” she noted on her Instagram feed. Gontova began her first full road racing season in 2022 after switching from rowing.
Despite feeling sick in the days leading up to his defence, Wertz held off several charges by Max Ritzow to distance the Eugene, Oregon rider by two and a half minutes for the solo victory in a time of 3:57:37. Nolan McPeek-Bechtold, a triathlete competing in his first gravel race, trailed Ritzow by 28 seconds at the finish to earn the final spot on the podium.
After the finish, Wertz saluted the memory of Moriah Wilson, who won the women’s event last year, “This one’s for you Mo”.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
