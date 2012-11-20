Smith and Sans Vega to NetApp-Endura management

Image 1 of 3 The 2013 NetApp-Endura team jersey (Image credit: Team NetApp) Image 2 of 3 Team NetApp riders are introduced prior to the start. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 The riders from Endura Racing relax ahead of the team's launch. (Image credit: Endura Racing)

Team NetApp-Endura has strengthened its management with two new additions from Endura Racing for the coming year. Alex Sans Vega will be a directeur sportif, while Brian Smith will be the assistant general manager.

German-based NetApp and the British Continental-ranked team Endura have merged for the coming year. They will ride under the combined name NetApp-Endura under a Professional Continental licence.

Sans Vega and Smit join General Manager Ralph Denk, Head Sport Director Jens Heppner and Sport Director Enrico Poitschke.

“Alex will bring a great deal to our team because, as a sport director for the Endura Racing Team, he already knows a large part of our new squad. In addition, we can count on the experience he has gained from 20 Grand Tours,” said Denk in a team press release.

“Brian Smith will support the team with organizational planning and, in particular, with scouting activities for talented and up-and-coming riders. It’s important for our development that we also become professional with regard to scouting,” Denk said.

“Brian not only has a wealth of experience and a very good network at his disposal. With Endura Racing, he’s also demonstrated a nose for talent.”