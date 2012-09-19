Eight Endura riders to join NetApp-Endura in 2013

Image 1 of 2 The Endura team (Image credit: Luis Enrique Barbosa) Image 2 of 2 Race leader Cesare Benedetti's Team NetApp squad sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Team NetApp-Endura Racing is taking form for 2013. Eight Endura riders have signed on for the newly-merged team, joining nine NetApp riders. More signings are expected, the team said.

The British-based Team Endura Racing will merge into the German-based Team NetApp for the coming season. It will be the first Professional Continental team experience for many of the riders coming from the British team.

The eight riders are: Iker Camano Ortuzar (33, Spa), Zakkari Dempster (24, Aus), Russell Downing (34, GBr), Jonathan McEvoy (23, GBr), Erick Rowsell (22, GBr), Scott Thwaites (22, GBr), Paul Voss (26, Ger) and Alexander Wetterhall (26, Swe).

"The quality of the individual riders is a boost for us. Their success throughout the entire season on the Europe Tour speaks for itself. The fact that the core of this very successful team is remaining intact and switching over to us gives us an important advantage for next season," team manager Ralph Denk said.

The complete line-up will be announced n the next weeks, with at least three more signings expected.

Team NetApp – Endura 2013:

Jan Barta (27, Cze), Cesare Benedetti (25, Ita), Iker Camano Ortuzar (33, Spa), Zakkari Dempster (24, Aus), Russell Downing (34, GBr), Markus Eichler (30, Ger), Bartosz Huzarski (31, Pol), Blaz Jarc (24, Slo), Leopold Koenig (24, Cze), Jonathan McEvoy (23, GBr), Erick Rowsell (22, GBr), Andreas Schillinger (29, Ger), Daniel Schorn (23, Aut), Michael Schwarzmann (21, Ger), Scott Twaites (22, GBr), Paul Voss (26, Ger), Alexander Wetterhall (26, Swe)