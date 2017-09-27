Small changes for 2018 North American UCI calendar

Image 1 of 5 Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 5 The Tour of Utah passes the East Canyon Reservoir. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Rally took home the best overall team prize (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 The Tour of California is certainly a scenic race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) takes the WorldTour win in Old Quebec City. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The UCI this week released its calendars for all sanctioned road races on its five global circuits in 2018, with 11 events on the America Tour and three on the World Tour coming from North America.

The 1.1 Winston-Salem Classic Road Race will return for both the women and the men, although the men's race is not yet posted on the UCI's website. The 2.2 Cascade Cycling Classic will not return to the America Tour after making a brief one-year appearance last year. New to the calendar are the 1.1 'Independence Classic' in Philadelphia and the 2.2 Ruta del Centro in Mexico. Chrono Kristin Armstrong is back to try again after initially gaining a spot on last year's calendar but then cancelling the event. The 1.2 Reading 120 is also back on the calendar after one-year hiatus.

The main changes for the returning events come at the beginning and end of the calendar, with the Joe Martin Stage Racing moving back several weeks to April 12-15. The race, which last year moved closer to the opening spot on USA Cycling's Pro Road Tour, is followed by Tour of the Gila (April 18-22). The Pro Road Tour's Redlands Bicycle Classic followed a week later in 2017, leading into the WorldTour Amgen Tour of California, a scenario that will likely play out again next year.

Other changes to the calendar come in the second half of the season, when the 2.HC Tour of Utah and Colorado Classic each move back a week. The races had trouble attracting WorldTour teams last year, and the Tour of Utah, at least, is hoping the later date will entice more top-tier teams to make the trip to the 'Beehive State' for 'America's Toughest Stage Race.' BMC was the only WorldTour team in the race last year, down from a high of six WorldTour teams in 2014.

"The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah has earned prominence as a well-organized and challenging week of racing on the international cycling calendar," said John Kimball, who was recently named managing director of the race. "We seek to deliver another high-quality experience in 2018, as we work to confirm host cities and new routes for next summer to showcase our beautiful state and the best pro cycling teams in the world."

The North American UCI season ends once again with the two one-day WorldTour races in Québec and Montréal in September.

2018 North American UCI Calendar

April 12-15 – Joe Martin Stage Race, 2.2

April 18-22 – Tour of the Gila, 2.2

May 28 – Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, 1.1

May 31 – Grand Prix Cycliste de Gatineau, 1.1 (women only)

June 1 – Chrono de Gatineau, 1.1, (women only)

June 3 – Independence Classic, 1.1

June 6-10 – Ruta del Centro, 2.2

June 7-10 – Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay, 2.2

June 13-17 – Tour de Beauce, 2.2.

July 8 – White Spot / Delta Road Race, 1.2

July 13 – Chrono Kristin Armstrong, 1.2

August 6-12 – Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, 2.HC

August 16-19 – Colorado Classic, 2.HC

August 31-September 3 – Tour of Alberta, 2.1

September 8 – Reading 120, 1.2

WorldTour

May 10-13 – Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race empowered with SRAM

May 13-19 – Amgen Tour of California

September 7 – Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec

September 9 – Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal