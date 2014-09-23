Slappendel confirms move to Bigla

Iris Slappendel (Rabo-LivGiant) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Iris Slappendel has become the fourth rider to sign for the Bigla Cycling team, who has announced the addition of the 29-year-old Dutch national road race champion for 2015.

Slappendel joins from Rabo-Liv and is looking forward to targeting the spring Classics with her new team.

"When it came to this decision to switch teams I was basically looking for a new environment and a more challenging one for myself," Slappendel said. "At Rabobank I played the same role in the team and with Bigla we will race different tactics which will give me more opportunities."

"I feel it’s a step in my career that I need right now. A change of environment is always good after a few years. It's good to be surrounded by new management and new teammates, which can inspire and motivate you."

Slappendel joined the Rabo team in 2012 having spent the two previous seasons in the Cervelo set up.

Having secured sponsorship for the next two years, Bigla have been busy adding new riders to its 2015 roster and team manager Thomas Campana expressed his pleasure with the signing of Slappendel



