Sky add Lopez to roster for 2013 season

Image 1 of 5 David Lopez (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 David Lopez Garcia (Movistar) gets some attention from the team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 David Lopez Garcia (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 David Lopez (Movistar) leads Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 David Lopez (Image credit: Team Movistar)

David Lopez, currently riding for the Movistar team, will join Sky Procycling on a two-year contract, according to BiciCiclismo. The 31-year-old has spent his entire career, which began in 2003, with Spanish teams.

Lopez has chosen to part ways after spending six years with the team managed by Eusebio Unzue. It was no doubt a difficult decision for Lopez after such a long-standing relationship.

"After the rider was not included in Movistar’s plans for the Giro, Tour and Vuelta, he now hopes to relaunch his career," noted BiciCiclismo.

The 2010 Vuelta A España stage winner was not selected for his team’s roster at the recently finished Vuelta, adding to the disappointment of failing to make the cut at both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France.

Lopez has just two professional victories to his name, having scored his first at the 2007 Deutschland Tour. However, his role will be primarily as a domestique at his new Sky team. His squad for the coming season will hope to capitalise on the climbing ability he displayed earlier in his career when he finished 14th overall at the 2007 Vuelta.

Joining Lopez as newcomers to the British team are previously announced 2012 Vuelta stage winner Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) and current teammate Vasili Kiryienka.