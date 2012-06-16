Size matters as Sutherland takes overall lead at Tour de Beauce
UnitedHealthcare place three riders in top 10 of time trial
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling's Rory Sutherland took hold of the overall lead in the Tour de Beauce following his second place finish in the Stage 4 Individual Time Trial (ITT) on Friday. Teammates Marc de Maar and Ben Day also finished in the top 10, taking 7th and 8th place respectively and putting three UnitedHealthcare Team riders in the top 10 for the stage.
Sutherland, who won the overall at last month's 26th SRAM Tour of the Gila in New Mexico, was able to grab the yellow jersey today and move into first overall after his second place time trial run through a hard out and back, undulating course. Svein Tuft (Team Canada) was the winner on the day in 27 minutes and eight seconds, 30 seconds in front of Sutherland's time. Hugo Houle (Team SpiderTech p/b C10) secured third place, coming in 16 seconds behind Sutherland.
Sutherland was pleased with his result as well as the efforts from his teammates.
The team heads into Stage 5 on Saturday, June 16, with Sutherland and de Maar standing in first and sixth in the General Classification.
