Size matters as Sutherland takes overall lead at Tour de Beauce

Image 1 of 3 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) is the new leader at the 2012 Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) finished second in the time trial (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Race leader Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist), with Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare), rounds the final corner before the summit finish (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling's Rory Sutherland took hold of the overall lead in the Tour de Beauce following his second place finish in the Stage 4 Individual Time Trial (ITT) on Friday. Teammates Marc de Maar and Ben Day also finished in the top 10, taking 7th and 8th place respectively and putting three UnitedHealthcare Team riders in the top 10 for the stage.

Sutherland, who won the overall at last month's 26th SRAM Tour of the Gila in New Mexico, was able to grab the yellow jersey today and move into first overall after his second place time trial run through a hard out and back, undulating course. Svein Tuft (Team Canada) was the winner on the day in 27 minutes and eight seconds, 30 seconds in front of Sutherland's time. Hugo Houle (Team SpiderTech p/b C10) secured third place, coming in 16 seconds behind Sutherland.

Sutherland was pleased with his result as well as the efforts from his teammates.





The team heads into Stage 5 on Saturday, June 16, with Sutherland and de Maar standing in first and sixth in the General Classification.