Sutherland and Förster to continue at UnitedHealthcare in 2012

Image 1 of 3 Defending champion Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare Professional Cycling Team) rode into the race lead with a time of 13:08.02. (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 2 of 3 UnitedHealthcare rider Robert Forster was in attendance. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 3 Robert Förster (center) of the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team wins the Cannon Falls Road Race (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

UnitedHealthcare has announced that team captains Rory Sutherland and Robert Förster will stay with the team next year, after both enjoying successful seasons with the team.

Sutherland now in his sixth year with the team, has had one of his best years to date with the team, capped with an impressive 7th overall in the Amgen Tour of California. The Australian, a top stage racer, has long been linked with a move back to Europe however he explained that another year in the US was too good to turn down.

"I am happy to be racing with Team UnitedHealthcare again in 2012 and helping it continue to grow," said Sutherland. "We have had a great group of teammates here (both existing and new) that have made racing with this team so enjoyable. I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t feel happy and at home [here].

"I consider myself very lucky to do the job that I do and for all of our great and very involved sponsors, especially our title sponsor, UnitedHealthcare. I am looking forward to continuing on in 2012."

Former Gerolsteiner rider Förster came to the team at the beginning of the year and has taken to the split European and US schedule seamlessly. The German has had wins in four countries this season as well as standing on the podium on more than a dozen occasions.

"I am very happy to race for UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling again next year," said Förster. "This has been a good season and I cannot say enough about my teammates and this organization and its sponsors. We still have to finish out 2011, but I am really looking forward to 2012."

