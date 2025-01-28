Six German national track team riders injured after being hit by car during training ride

By
published

No life-threatening injuries, although several riders suffer fractures in Mallorca incident

2024 Track World Championships: the German men&#039;s team pursuit squad in action
2024 Track World Championships: the German men's team pursuit squad in action (Image credit: Getty Images)

Six riders from the German National track team needed hospital treatment after a car collided with their training group during a ride in Mallorca.

According to a statement issued by the team, some of the riders were badly hurt and suffered fractures. However, medics who went to the scene of the incident and subsequent hospital checkups reported none of the injuries are life-threatening. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.