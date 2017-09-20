Cavendish and Kennaugh to team up for Six Day London

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish with Peter Kennaugh on the start line Image 2 of 5 Peter Kennaugh salutes the fans as he finishes the race (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 5 Mark Cavendish of Dimension Data (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) returns to racing at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Kennaugh (Sky). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mark Cavendish will team up with Peter Kennaugh at the Six Day London next month. Cavendish was second in the track event in 2016 with Bradley Wiggins and will be hoping to go one better with his former Sky teammate.

The Six Day London will take place at the Lee Valley VeloPark October 24-29.

Kennaugh was part of the British team pursuit gold medalling winning squad at the 2012 Olympic Games but has since focused on the road. Cavendish has enjoyed a successful return to the track in recent years at Six Day events as well as winning the omnium silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games and madison world title last March with Wiggins.

Belgian's Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw have won the Six Day London on both occasions since its reintroduction to the calendar in 2015. However, the Manx duo are aiming to become break the Belgian's recent strnglehold in the event.

"I did a lot of Six Days as an U23 when I was on the British Cycling academy. I've wanted to do a pro Six Day for so long and looking at Six Day London in the last couple of years I really wanted to be there – but Team Sky always had an end of season get together on at the same time," said Kennaugh, who joins Bora-Hansgrohe at the end of the season. “This year, with moving teams, it's given me the opportunity to do it and I'm really looking forward to it. It's going to be a great experience doing my first pro Six Day with Cav. When you look at his palmares and what he's done in his career, to be doing my first pro Six Day with a triple world Madison Champion and 30-time Tour de France stage winner, is pretty crazy. But I'm sure we'll have a good crack and it will be a fun week."

Cavendish has been recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in the Tour de France since and is relishing the challenge of a return to the boards as he explained.

"I cannot wait to get back on the London track at Six Day London, I'm getting back to full fitness and I'm going to be ready to give it a real shot," Cavendish said. "To team up with Pete is going to be great fun, we go back a long way - I've already been chatting to him to talk tactics and to give him the low down. Without doubt, we're aiming for the win. It's going to be tough racing over six days, but I don't think either of us go into races thinking of anything other than how we can come out on top."

The other teams and riders for the 2017 Six Day London are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.