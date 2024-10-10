Simac Ladies Tour jury mistake, confusion puts Lorena Wiebes out of European Champion's jersey on stage 3

By
published

SD Worx-Protime sprinter wears team-issued jersey into Zeewolde, set to wear green points jersey on stage 4

Lorena Wiebes puts on the green points leader's jersey at the Simac Ladies Tour 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) winning stage 3 of the Simac Ladies Tour wasn’t out of the ordinary at all – it was her seventh stage victory across the last five editions of the Dutch stage race. The surprise was that Wiebes did it wearing a regular SD Worx-Protime kit and not her European Champion’s jersey or the race’s green points jersey. 

Cyclingnews reached out to Wiebes’ team as well as the race organisation on the matter and found out that the confusion was caused by a mistake made during the stage 2 podium ceremony.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.