Silin, Vorganov and Isaychev all extend with Katusha

Image 1 of 4 Russian road champion Vladimir Isaychev (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Katush teammates Yury Trofimov and Egon Silin hold on for second and third on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) gets going again after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katusha has announced that is has extended the contracts of three Russian riders, Egor Silin, Eduard Vorganov and Vladimir Isaychev, all on two-year deals.

"Katusha is a part of the Russian Global Cycling Projects and of course, the priority of the team – is development of Russian riders. That’s why it is very important to hold a strong Russian core of both experienced and young domestic riders. We signed new contracts with Egor Silin, Vladimir Isaychev and Eduard Vorganov and I am sure that in the very near future each of these riders will bring nice emotions to Russian fans because of strong performances," said Katusha's general manager Viacheslav Ekimov.

Currently riding the Vuelta a Burgos, Silin turned pro with the team in 2010 where we spent two seasons. He moved onto Astana for two years before rejoining the team again for 2014. The 26-year-old was tenth overall at the Tour Down Under and was eight overall at the Tour Méditerranéen

Vorganov, who finished 19th overall at the 2012 Tour de France, also joined Katusha in 2010 and became the Russian road race champion in that year. The 31-year-old rode the Giro d'Italia in May and most recently raced the Tour of Poland In addition.

Having turned pro with the team in 2011, 28-year-old Isaychev was the 2013 Russian road race champion. A stage winner at the Tour de Suisse in 2012, the Russian's most recent race for the team was the Tour.