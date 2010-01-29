Signed Evans bike auctioned for Cancer Council

A signed Cadel Evans BMC raised $11,459 at auction for the South Australian Cancer Council. (Image credit: Gray's Online)

A BMC Pro Machine SLC01 Team Spec signed by International Cycling Union (UCI) World Road Champion Cadel Evans has been auctioned off to raise money for the Cancer Council in South Australia. The 2010 model bike fetched $11, 459 AUD for the charity.

Evans, who put in a spectacular attack at the Tour Down Under’s penultimate stage, had signed both the frame and the wheels on the BMC Pro Machine SLC01 Team Spec. In addition to the bike, donated by BMC, a framed poster of Evans also signed by the rider went to the winning bidder.

The 51 cm Pro Machine includes an Easton fork, bars, stem and steatpost as well as Easton’s EC90 Aero Carbon wheels. It also featured a completed Campagnolo Super Record groupset and brakes.

The bike is the same model with identical running gear to that which Evans used at last week’s Tour Down Under. The key difference between the two bikes is that the unit auctioned was in BMC’s red and black colours, not the rainbow stripes used on Evans’ race bike.

The auction was carried out online via auction house Gray’s Online.