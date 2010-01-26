Race tech from Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 31 The rainbow stripes on Cadel Evans' Bell helmet helped fans spot him throughout the race, held on his home soil. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 2 of 31 Ben Swift's Prologo saddle features the Union Jack, the only personalisation seen on Team Sky's Pinarellos in Australia (probably because he was the only British rider in the roster!). (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 3 of 31 In addition to prototype Shimano Dura Ace 7810 composite pedals Ben Swift's Pinarello also featured prototype C50 composite tubular wheels. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 4 of 31 BMC Racing Team had George Hincapie's bike hand painted to celebrate his third USPro Championship victory. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 5 of 31 BMC Racing Team’s bikes feature a tribute to the team’s origins, with the Swiss and United States of America national flags featuring on the handle bar tape. George Hincapie's BMC features a hand painted stars and stripes colour scheme. Team Milram is also using the new Garmin units in 2010. Out with the old: Garmin-Transitions is using Garmin's new Edge 500 (blue and silver) this year after using the Edge 705 (orange and blue) in 2009. Rainbow stripes: Cadel Evans' BMC Pro Machine SLC01 is a constant reminder of his International Cycling Union Road World Championship win. BMC Racing Team is referring to itself as an 'excitement research team'. A big rider needs a big stem, and there's no big rider like Tour Down Under race winner Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia). Andre Greipel's Pro stem might be marked prototype, but that's actually no longer the case. The ultra rigid stem was introduced into Pro's production line last year in its Vibe range. After featuring the Australian flag on Cadel Evans' Tour de France bike last year, Canyon has extended the theme for the Omega Pharma-Lotto riders this year, including the Belgian flag on Olivier Kaisen's bike. Manuel Cardoso's Fuji SST 1.0 Aero featured a unique gold and white paint job at Tour Down Under. The Fuji SST 1.0 Aero of Manuel Cardoso had cabling to match the unusual paint scheme. Even the chain on Manuel Cardoso's Fuji SST1.0 Aero matched the overall paint scheme. Manuel Cardoso took an upset stage victory at Tour Down Under on his Fuji SST1.0 Aero. Hard to imagine how the peloton didn't see him coming! Close up: Manuel Cardoso's Fuji SST1.0 Aero sure was the bike with the most bling in the field. But is that a good thing? There's a foot on the top tube of Manuel Cardoso's Footon-Servetto Fuji SST1.0 Aero. Tour Down Under wasn't the first time Trek's Madones used the integrated DuoTrap wireless transmitter, but we noticed the entire team is decked out with the gear used by Lance Armstrong in the 2009 Tour de France. The integrated DuoTrap wireless sensor and transmitter picks up speed and cadence information with only a minimal effect on airflow. Eddy Merckx is supplying Quick Step with bikes in 2010 after Specialized moved to Astana, following Trek's departure to Radioshack. Quick Step will use FFWD wheels on its new Eddy Merckx bikes. While Garmin-Transitions were using last year's bike, the team sported its new Mavic wheels Down Under. Saxo Bank's Baden Cooke might be wearing Specialized shoe covers, but the rider is clearly wearing Bont shoes. Another Footon-Servetto rider puts the correct DMT shoe covers on over his shoes. A Footon-Servetto rider covers up the Sidi logos on his shoes prior to the Tour Down Under's opening stage. Electrical tape has many uses! It's not likely the sock basket at BMC Racing Team gets mixed up, with Cadel Evans' world championship stripes distinctive amongst the team. Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jonas Ljungblad also has the Swedish flag on the inside of his Canyon's fork. Jonas Ljungblad's Canyon features the Swedish flag on the chain stays. Nike doesn't produce cycling shoes anymore, however it's claimed these shoes worn by Lance Armstrong are one-offs the sporting giant has built for the seven time Tour de France rider.

Strolling round the pits at the Tour Down Under, Cyclingnews spotted a few bits of interesting new tech and lots of subtle – and not so subtle – personalisations to rider’s bikes for the 2010 season.

The most notable customization was the blinged-out bike of stage three winner Manuel Cardoso from Footon-Servetto. The Portuguese champion was aboard the only gold and white Fuji SST 1.0 Aero in the team’s fleet for the Australian race. In addition to the unique paint job the bike has been fitted with matching cabling.

Omega Pharma-Lotto’s riders have also had some small personalisations provided by bike supplier Canyon. Each of the riders; nationalities are clearly displayed on their bike, with their respective national colours featured on the inside of the chainstays and fork.

The Prologo seat on Team Sky’s Ben Swift also has a patriotic touch, with the Union Jack appearing towards the saddle’s rear. Swift’s bike also features prototype Shimano Dura Ace 7810 composite pedals and prototype C50 composite tubular wheels, as shown in our recent pro bike on Swift’s Pinarello.

BMC Racing Team was another outfit featuring some unique paint schemes. The team had both International Cycling Union (UCI) world road champion Cadel Evans and USPro champion George Hincapie on its Down Under roster, both featuring customised gear as a tribute to their accomplishments.

A switch to the new season also means plenty of changes in suppliers for top level teams. Quick Step stepped out on Eddy Merckx bikes for the first time after losing Specialized to Astana, which lost its bike supplier Trek to Radioshack - all of which were on display down under.

They’re just a few things featured in Cyclingnews’ Tour Down Under tech wrap gallery. To see all the new bits and pieces, plus a look at what gear certain riders really use, take a look at the gallery.