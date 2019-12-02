Sidi release SIXTY shoe to celebrate milestone anniversary

Image 1 of 3 The Sidi SIXTY (Image credit: Sidi) Image 2 of 3 The Sidi SIXTY (Image credit: Sidi) Image 3 of 3 Egan Bernal is presented with a special edition Sidi SIXTY to commemorate his Tour de France victory (Image credit: Sidi)

Cycling shoe manufacturer Sidi announced the release of a new model of shoe to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2020. The Italian company founded by Dino Signori in 1960 presented Tour de France champion Egan Bernal with a pair of the new SIXTY in a custom golden colourway.

Bernal was one of the first riders to get their hands on the new model. During a visit to the company, Signori presented him with the special edition shoes to celebrate his victory in the 2019 Tour de France.

It was the 15th Tour win for the company and part of an impressive run of results for the 22-year-old, who also claimed the overall victory in Paris-Nice, the Tour de Suisse and the Gran Piemonte.

Sidi says the SIXTY is "much more than just a shoe", it represents not just a commemoration of the company's milestone but a starting point for expansion and innovation with the goal "to create products with the highest ever quality standards".

The new SIXTY features all the latest technology of their Shot and Wire 2 Carbon but is even lighter. The Tecno-4 closure system employs a single rotor to reduce weight but still guarantees a precise closure on the upper foot and quicker release. All of the Tecno-4 components are replaceable. The toe box is tightened with high-security velcro straps.

The SIXTY has an integrated heel with a new design to keep its shape and reflective inserts for safety on the road.

The vented carbon sole allows more power transfer at a lighter weight with increased airflow when needed. The venting can be opened or closed depending on conditions. The polyurethane anti-slip heel pad is also replaceable.

"The simple and minimal design that makes this shoe even more aerodynamic, modern and elegant," Sidi says.

The SIXTY comes in four colourways - white, red, blue and black, each with a microfibre techpro upper and vent carbon sole.

The company has provided shoes to numerous champions throughout the decades, from Miguel Indurain and Laurent Fignon to Bernal, Chris Froome, Peter Sagan and Vincenzo Nibali.

"The SIXTY shoe was meant to be a tribute to these 60 glorious years of history, so focus was placed on structure, features and shapes, which synthesize Sidi’s evolving journey and offer all the finest in technology and materials, perfectly matched to a modern and appealing design."