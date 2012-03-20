Sevilla returns to winning ahead of CAS hearing
Spaniard in Vuelta Mexico lead on day before UCI appeal
Less than a week following the end of his six-month suspension for a positive doping control, Spaniard Oscar Sevilla is back in the lead of the Vuelta Mexico Telmex, a race he won in its last edition in 2010. Yet the return may be temporary as he faces a hearing with the Court of Arbitration for Sport tomorrow.
Sevilla, now riding with Empacadora San Marcos after leaving the Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia team, escaped with six riders before leaving them all behind to solo in nearly three minutes ahead of his nearest competitor.
"This was a special day for me," Sevilla said, remembering his father 'Pepito', who died nine months ago.
Yet his time in the leader's jersey in Mexico may be limited as Wednesday's CAS hearing will determine whether or not the six-month ban he was given by the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC) was sufficient.
The UCI appealed that decision, and is seeking a two-year ban for Sevilla, who, at the 2010 Vuelta Colombia, tested positive for Hydroxyethyl Starch, a blood expander which is banned when used intravenously. The substances is suspected of being used as a masking agent for EPO, but Sevilla insists that the drug was used on him by medics after he had a serious crash during the race.
Sevilla's case echos that of Ezequiel Mosquera, who after a long year of waiting, was given a two-year ban for a HES positive at the Vuelta a España.
