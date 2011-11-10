UCI to appeal Sevilla's six-month doping ban

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The International Cycling Union will appeal Oscar Sevilla's doping ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The Spanish cycling federation suspended him for six months, until February 21, 2012.

Sevilla tested positive for hydroxyethyl starch (HES) at the Vuelta a Colombia in August 2010.

UCI spokesman Enrico Carpani told Cyclingnews, “I can confirm it, but will not make any statement: just be aware the Spanish federation decision was not in accordance with UCI regulations.”

HES itself does not enhance performance but can act as a masking agent for other drugs.

The Spanish federation based its reduced ban for Sevilla on his claim that while in hospital for a crash which occurred in the race, he was treated with a serum containing the product.

At the 2010 Vuelta a Espana, Ezequiel Mosquera also tested positive for HES. A two-year ban has been recommended for him, on the basis that it was unclear how the substance entered his body.