Seven South Americans provisionally suspended for doping

And they're off! (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced today that seven South American riders have been provisionally suspended for doping violations taking place in the 2011 season.

Brazilians Tiago Damasceno, Flavio Reblin and Wagner Alves plus Chilean rider Manuel Villalobos have been provisionally suspended "in response to reports from the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) accredited laboratory in Montreal indicating Adverse Analytical Findings of Stanozolol metabolites in urine samples these riders provided at tests during the Tour of Rio and Volta Ciclistica Do Sao Paulo on 28 and 29 July and on 17 and 20 October 2011 respectively," according to a UCI statement.

At the Volta Ciclistica do Sao Paulo on October 23, 2011, Brazil's Elton Silva tested positive for mephentermine and its metabolite as well as phentermine based on analysis from the WADA accredited laboratory in Montreal.

Additionally, Peru's Ronald Luza and Bolivia's Fernando Espindola have been provisionally suspended for the presence of cocaine metabolites and presence of 19-norandrosterone as well as Boldenone PC and metabolite in urine samples tested by the WADA accredited laboratory in Bogota. The positive tests occurred on November 10 and November 12, 2011 at the Vuelta a Bolivia.

According to UCI regulations, the riders have the right to request and attend the analysis of their B sample.

The provisional suspensions of the riders remain in effect until a hearing panel convened by their respective national federations determines whether they have committed an anti-doping rule violation under Article 21 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules.