Sergent replaces Bauer for New Zealand worlds team

Jesse Sergent has been called-up to race for New Zealand in the UCI Road World Championships road race following the late withdrawal of Jack Bauer. Bauer expected to be in top condition for the worlds in Valkenburg however following his performance in the team time trial, riding for his Garmin - Sharp team, he realized he was not in good enough condition to handle the 261km Elite men’s road race.

"I had freshened up after the recent racing and thought I was coming right," Bauer said. "But I am just not back to the top of my game.

"The [team] time trial gave me the opportunity to see where I was at, but I just didn't have the legs that you need to be a useful part of the team. So the best thing was to pull out.

"We have so many good professionals that it is much better for the team to bring in someone who can do justice to the ride. After all it is the World Championships."

Sergent had been named as a reserve for the road race along with fellow RadioShack-Nissan teammate George Bennett. However, having already shown his condition in the TTT and the individual time trial where he finished 8th and 23rd respectively, Sergent was called up to the road team.

Sergent was part of the bronze medal-winning New Zealand team pursuit squad at the London Olympic Games and has demonstrated his successful transition from the track back to the road.

"A key was that I left even before the Olympics were over and got straight back into racing and training on the road. The last training block went really well and I feel pretty strong,” said Sergent.

Sergent will join Hayden Roulston and Julian Dean in the men’s race which begins on Sunday.