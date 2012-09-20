Changes for New Zealand team for men's road races

Image 1 of 3 Jack Bauer (Garmin-Barracuda) during Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 George Bennett (Trek/Livestrong) was the last rider to stay with the race leader on todays tough climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) won stage 4 of the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Jack Bauer has been forced to withdraw from the New Zealand team for Sunday's elite men's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Limburg.

Bauer, 27, took his place for Garmin-Sharp in the team time trial on the opening day of competition earlier this week however, the experience was enough to tell him that he was not quite in the form he needed to be.

"After the TTT I simply decided to withdraw myself because of fatigue," he told roadcycling.co.nz. "I have been struggling to find form since the Olympics and have decided I'm not where I need to be to help the team.

"I don't want to be there just making up numbers on Sunday."

Jesse Sergent and George Bennett were listed as reserves when the team was announced. New Zealand's other competitors are Hayden Roulston and Julian Dean.

Meantime James Oram will compete in the New Zealand under 23 team following Tom David's withdrawal due to a medical issue.