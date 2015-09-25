Sergent confirms he will leave Trek Factory Racing

Image 1 of 5 Jesse Sergent (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Jesse Sergent (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 4 of 5 Jesse Sergent (RadioShack-Nissan) at the end of stage 19 at the Giro (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Defending champion Jesse Sergent (Radioshack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Jesse Sergent has confirmed that he will leave Trek Factory Racing at the end of this season. The New Zealander is currently competing at the World Championships in Richmond, Virginia.

At the finish of Wednesday’s individual time trial he told Cyclingnews that, "I’ll be leaving. It’s been a good five years with them but I think that it’s time to move on and have a bit of a refresh."

Sergent came through the ranks with Trek, first riding for their Trek Livestrong development team before turning pro with Team RadioShack in 2010. The team then morphed into Trek Factory Racing in 2014. He finished second in a Vuelta a Espana stage in 2014 and won a stage in the Tour of Austria but was hit by a neutral service car during this year’s Tour of Flanders and spent several weeks recovering from a resulting broken collarbone.

With the season almost over the 27-year-old is focused on next year, although he was not yet ready to announce his new team.

"It’s still not 100 per cent confirmed yet. I’m still going through the phases but I’d like to think that by the end of the week it will be a done deal and that I can focus on next season.





Earlier in the week Cyclingnews spoke to Tinkoff-Saxo’s Sean Yates who was at the Worlds to direct the team in the team trial. He admitted that Sergent had been on the team’s short list but would not confirm if a contract has been offered or if the rider would be joining the team for 2016.