Security and Cant's team physically brawl after her world title win
Team manager left with black eye and cut lip, report Belgian press
While Sanne Cant was celebrating her second consecutive cyclo-cross world title, others associated with her and her team ended up exchanging blows with security forces, according to a report on nieuwsblad.be.
According to the Belgian publication, Cant’s brother, Kevin, and her mechanic Dieter Clerx wanted to congratulate her after her win, and were “brutally stopped”, apparently for not having the proper passes to enter the podium area. Team managers Philip and Christoph Roodhooft intervened and were also mishandled.
"I was on my way with my pass to the stage and was talking with chairman Tom Van Damme when I saw the uproar behind me," Philip Roodhooft said. "My brother Christoph, among others, was attacked harshly. When I started mediating, the situation degenerated. It was very aggressive, and I never experienced anything like it. Kevin and Dieter were not led away, but literally dragged on the ground. Even national team coach Sven Vanthourenhout and Peter Van den Abeele of the UCI were treated poorly.
“My lip is cut, I have a black eye and my jaw is thick. I could not let this pass, which is why I filed a complaint with the police.”
Both Philip Roodhooft and his wife were taken to the police station, where the police apologized to them and said that no charges would be placed.
