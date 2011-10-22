Second rider from Canadian team admits to EPO use

A second rider from the Canadian Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose has admitted to using EPO, Canoe.ca reported today. Miguel Agreda Rojas, 34 of Peru, admitted to using the performance enhancing drug, but stated he acted alone, and not together with teammate Arnaud Papillon, whose suspension was announced this week.

Papillon tested positive for EPO at the Canadian championships and admitted to using the drug. Agreda tested positive at the Québécois championships where he won the criterium.

"It is with great regret that I have advised my cycling club president and my employer that I have been suspended by the CCES (Canadian Center for Ethics in Sports) for using prohibited substances, products I used as part of my cycling career," Agreda said.

"I realize now the immense impact of the actions that I undertook, the grief, disappointment and disgrace incurred for the benefit of my personal sporting performance by the people around me who supported me."

Papillon made similar statements in his own confession earlier this week, but Agreda asserted in his statement that the two were not part of an organised doping program.

"I acted alone and without telling anyone, betraying thereby the ethical rules governing my sport," Agreda said.

Agreda was not only a member of the Garneau team, but an employee of clothing manufacturer and team title sponsor Louis Garneau.

"I realize now that because of this move, I have lost both my reputation as an athlete and the confidence of my teammates. I can hardly find words to explain my behavior and, as I can not fix the past, it only remains for me to apologize publicly, from the depths of my heart, to the employer that allowed me to practice my profession in this sport which is my passion."

