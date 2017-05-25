Second doping suspension of 2017 for Soul Brasil team

The Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brazilian Pro-Continental team Soul Brasil Pro Cycling will be suspended for a second time in 12 months, with the UCI confirming the team cannot race for 35 days, between July 15 and August 19. In December, the team was suspended for 55 days, delaying its 2017 season start to March, although it still received a Pro-Continental license.

"This team suspension is based on the ADRV [anti-doping rule violation] committed by the rider Alex Correia Diniz based on abnormalities detected in his Biological Passport in 2015 and the ADRV for Tampering of a sample perpetrated by Octavio Bulgarelli on 10 March 2016," read a statement from the UCI. "The UCI Disciplinary Commission based its decision on the length of the suspension mainly on the fact that the above ADRVs predated the first team suspension.

"For the duration of its suspension, the Team Soul Brasil Pro Cycling is suspended from participating in any international event."

While the doping suspension saw the team miss the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina, the team earned a wildcard invitation to the Volta a Catalunya. The squad listed the Tour of Qinghai Lake as its next event although the Chinese stage race takes place July 16-29. There are no races listed on its calendar beyond the Tour of Qinghai Lake.

Uruguayan Magno Nazaret, 31, has claimed the team's only wins thus far in 2017 with a stage and overall at the Vuelta Ciclista del Uruguay in April. The team also won the team time trial at the 2.2 stage race.

Continental teams Team Elkov-Author Cycling and Team Pishgaman Cycling have also been suspended for multiple doping positives in 2017, while Italian team Bardiani-CSF is also likely to be suspended from racing after Stefano Pirazzi and Nicola Ruffoni returned positive doping tests ahead of the Giro d'Italia.