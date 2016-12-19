UCI suspends Brazilian team Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour

The Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The UCI announced today that its Disciplinary Commission has suspended the Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour team until February 12, 2017 after the team had a third doping case in a 12-month period.

The 55-day suspension could impede the team's Pro Continental licence application, which was still under consideration by the UCI Licence Commission. The UCI announcement made no mention of the team's status for 2017.

The move comes after two riders from the team: Colombian Ramiro Rincon Diaz, and Brazilian João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar, tested positive for the blood booster CERA at the Volta a Portugal in July, and Brazilian Kleber Da Silva Ramos was found positive for the same drug prior to the Olympic Games.

"For the duration of its suspension, Team Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour is suspended from participating in any international event. The UCI will not make any further comment on the case," the UCI press release stated.

