Sebastian Haedo departs Jamis-Sutter Home for ProTour contract

Sebastian Haedo (Colavita-Sutter Home p/b Cooking Light) will race for a ProTour team in 2010. (Image credit: Jon Safka)

Sebastian Haedo has been released from his contract with the American UCI Continental team Jamis-Sutter Home presented by Colavita to join a ProTour team, Carine Joannou, president of title sponsor Jamis Bicycles, announced today. The 26-year-old Argentinean sprinter spent the 2008-2009 seasons with the team.

"Needless to say, we will miss Seba but recognize that racing in Europe is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Joannou. "We're pleased that Seba will follow other riders who have raced with our squad and gone on to distinguished careers with ProTour teams, including his brother Juan José Haedo, Will Frischkorn and Aaron Olson."

Haedo finished the 2009 season ranked second on the US's National Race Calendar (NRC) series and his sprinting talents will be missed in 2010. "Releasing the squad's marquee rider is not easy for a team owner but Carine Joannou recognizes that racing at the ProTour level has been Seba's dream and she did not hesitate in her decision on his behalf," said Jamis/Sutter Home directeur sportif Sebastian Alexandre. "I'm proud that another rider from our team franchise has been selected to race with the best cyclists in the world."

With the addition of Ivan Dominguez, who signed with the team earlier this week, Jamis/Sutter Home seeks to defend its number one team ranking in the NRC series for the 2010 season. "Ivan is strong, fast, and knows our squad," said Alexandre, referring to his own experience racing with Dominguez in 2004. "Seba will be missed but we've got a great team that works well together. We will keep winning."

