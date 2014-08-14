Sea Keong Loh breaks sternum in Vuelta a Burgos crash
Giant-Shimano rider still managed to finish the opening stage
Giant-Shimano's Sea Keong Loh suffered a heavy fall on stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos, breaking his sternum. The 27-year-old was able to remount his bike and finish the 143km stage but will not start stage 2.
Related Articles
Examinations with the team's medical experts confirmed the injury with no further underlying damage. Anko Boelens, one of the team’s medical experts said: "Loh has a broken sternum but fortunately tests show there's no further damage. He did very well to finish the stage but unfortunately he will not be able to start tomorrow's stage."
The team wishes Loh, who is the first South East Asian rider to compete in the WorldTour, a speedy recovery.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy