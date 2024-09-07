SD Worx-Protime go 1-2 on Tour de Romandie Féminin queen stage – but cracks appear in team

Luxury problems in top team as Vollering and Kopecky go toe-to-toe in sprint

VERCORIN SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 07 LR Stage winner Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime spduring the 3rd Tour de Romandie Feminin 2024 Stage 2 a 1019km stage from Chippis to Vercorin 1319m UCIWWT on September 07 2024 in Vercorin Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Demi Vollering outsprints her SD Worx-Protime teammate Lotte Kopecky to win stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the surface, stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie Féminin was a great day for SD Worx-Protime: They took a 1-2 as Demi Vollering won the stage ahead of Lotte Kopecky who is the new overall leader going into Sunday’s final stage. However, the task of managing the two stars’ race programs and characters is becoming harder and harder with only months left until Vollering leaves the team.

“I don’t know. It’s a strange situation because I will leave the team, so I hope my team will be neutral on this. We will see tomorrow,” Vollering said when asked about the plans for stage 3. She then asked the interviewer for confirmation that Kopecky was ahead of her in GC before continuing: “Probably they will go for her.”

