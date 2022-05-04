SD Worx extends sponsorship early committing through to end of 2026

SD Worx was signed up to take over the title sponsorship of the world’s number one team from Boels Dolmans through to the end of 2024 but, even though there are multiple seasons of the agreement still left, the payroll and human resources provider has now committed to an additional two years.

“Already having certainty about the next 4.5 years, that is exceptional in cycling,” SD Worx team manager Erwin Janssen said in a statement. “As a cycling team, it is very important that you can work on the future in peace and continuity.

“This is a long term project. If you want to build and give top talents the opportunity to develop themselves, you need a four-year horizon. We have been number one in women's cycling for six consecutive years. Our goal is to remain the best in the world for the next four years.”

SD Worx, both with its current and former title sponsors, has at times dominated the results sheet with very few teams able to rival the combined strength of its powerful roster. However, in recent years a number of strong teams have emerged to challenge its position in the top races on the calendar. In fact the UCI Team rankings have Trek-Segafredo ahead of the Dutch team for the pandemic-hit season of 2020.

“The competition has increased,” Janssen said. “This team played a pioneering role in the development of the sport. This was possible thanks to our sponsors, Boels, Dolmans Landscaping Group and SD Worx, who have offered us continuity over the past ten years.

“This allowed us to always think one step ahead and anticipate innovations within the sport. This extended collaboration with SD Worx up to and including 2026 offers us the same stability and opportunity. In fact, we are going for the next step.”

The team said it could look back on a successful spring with 15 podium places, and 5 victories including Strade Bianche, the Tour of Flanders and Brabantse Pijl. The team, which has seen Belgian Champion Lotte Kopecky and Dutch rider Demi Vollering step in as the top points earners since the retirement from racing of Anna van der Breggen, also currently tops the UCI ranking with a considerable margin over second-ranked Trek-Segafredo.

SD Worx – who started as co sponsor in 2020 and took on title sponsorship from 2021 – said it wanted to do everything it could to help the team maintain its position at the top of the rankings and to also help facilitate the further expansion of women’s cycling.

“In recent years we have seen increasing attention for women's cycling, both among the media and among the fans,” SD Worx CEO Kobe Verdonck said in a statement. “There are more competitions and the prize money is equal to that of the competitions for the men.

“We link our name to a sport that is growing and where team spirit and diversity are important. Of course, this sponsorship also helps us to expand our international brand awareness.”