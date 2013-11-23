Scott-Swisspower team becomes Scott-Odlo

Image 1 of 5 Swedish champion Jenny Rissveds (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 2 of 5 World Champion Nino Schurter is the boss in the peloton and the face of the Scott-Odlo team. (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 3 of 5 Jenny Rissveds (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 4 of 5 Jenny Rissveds excels in the eliminator discipline (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 5 of 5 Jenny Rissveds (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)

After 13 years of involvement, Swisspower has ended its sponsorship of the Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing Team of World champion and World Cup champion Nino Schurter. Cycling clothing maker Odlo is taking over as the new co-title sponsor, and the team will be known as Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team in 2014.

"We are excited about this strong partnership that will accompany us towards the Olympic Games in Rio 2016. Odlo is a great brand to present. My history with them goes back to 1994," said Team Owner Thomas Frischknecht.

"We are pleased to continue this inspiring and successful partnership, which offers mutual benefits to both of us," said Odlo CEO Jonas Ottosson. "We are passionate in everything we do, so is the Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team... . With this commitment we are not just underlining our expertise as a manufacturer of premium sportswear. This sponsorship also give us the opportunity to emphasize a close cooperation with the pros in developing outstanding products."

Rissveds joins the team

Swedish rising star Jenny Rissveds will join the team in 2014. The 19-year-old won two World Cup titles and the European championship in the eliminator during the 2013 season. Rissveds will become the first women on the team. Although she was supported by Scott-Swisspower staff in the pits at World Cups in 2013, 2014 will mark the first year she is a member of the team.

"She impressed me with a very strong racing mentality - something that is pretty unusual at her age. I believe she has it all to become a star of the scene in the very near future," said Frischknecht.

Rissveds has no qualms about joining the otherwise all-male team. "I grew up with my brother and his friends being the only girl. It's not a problem being the only one in a men's team," said Rissveds. "To develop further I want to learn from the best. Therefore I can't ask for more than joining the Scott-Odlo team."

The team did not renew the contract of junior rider Manuel Fasnacht; however, Florian Vogel, Marcel Wildhaber, Andri Frischknecht and Robin Gemperle will continue, along with Schurter, riding for the team.