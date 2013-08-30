Schurter renews contract ahead of world title defence

Image 1 of 7 Nino Schurter poses in front of a massive poster of him at Jowett's Cycles, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Schurter will attempt to successfully defend his Elite men's cross country World Championship title on Saturday. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 2 of 7 From left: Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel pose with top South African cross country racers Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes at the Scott Sports World Championships welcome dinner at Jowett’s Cycles, Pietermaritzburg. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 3 of 7 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott) Image 4 of 7 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott) Image 5 of 7 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott) Image 6 of 7 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott) Image 7 of 7 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott)

In the days leading up to the elite men's cross country race at the 2013 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Nino Schurter announced that he was renewing his contract with his Scott Swisspower team.

"I have raced with Scott-Swisspower since 2003, and I feel great in the team and in all its surroundings," Schurter said.

Schurter celebrated his most successful season in 2012. He won 11 out of 15 races, became world champion, won an Olympic silver medal and the overall World Cup. In 2013, he is ruling the World Cup again with a comfortable lead. He also just won the overall classification of the prestigious BMC Cup last weekend and is feeling good for Saturday`s world championship race in South Africa.

"The technical course suits me really well, plus I have good memories as I won last year's World Cup kickoff here," said Schurter.

With Pietermaritzburg on the short term agenda and the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro as a long term focus, Schurter has a clear vision going forward. "My big goal is Rio 2016, but first I will try to defend my world champion's jersey on Saturday in South Africa."

Schurter is quietly confident ahead of the big day. Speaking at a Scott Sports World Championships welcome dinner at Jowett's Cycles, Pietermaritzburg, Schurter confirmed that he is in peak form and that he is looking forward to racing on one of his favourite tracks.



