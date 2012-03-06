Schleck out of Paris-Nice with stomach problems

Image 1 of 2 Thumbs up from Andy Schleck on the stage 4 start line. (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 2 Johan Bruyneel will attempt to work the oracle with Andy Schleck in 2012. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Stomach problems have forced Andy Schleck out of Paris-Nice. The RadioShack-Nissan rider will not be at the start of the third stage, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

“Already yesterday before the stage, Andy didn't feel good,” said team director Alain Gallopin. “He was able to finish the stage but that costed a lot of energy. This morning Andy felt better, but in the bus he got stomach problems and high temperature again. That's why we decided not to let him take the start, while not being healthy.”

The Luxembourger was disappointed to have to abandon. “I really wanted to try. But against sickness you cannot do a lot. I need to let my body recover from this. This is bad news, I wanted to perform well in Paris-Nice, but I better not jeopardize the rest of the season. My goals are situated later in the season.”

Schleck had finished a disappointing 142nd in the opening time trial, losing over one minute on the 9.4km course. He also missed the split in Monday's second stage, crossing the finish line in the third group, nearly 11 minutes down.